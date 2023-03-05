Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $69.80

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $69.80 and traded as low as $64.76. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $66.25, with a volume of 15,082,440 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XLU. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 7,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,479 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 74,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 678,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,515,000 after buying an additional 56,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

