Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $155.04

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.04 ($1.87) and traded as low as GBX 154.20 ($1.86). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 155.70 ($1.88), with a volume of 2,809,965 shares.

Greencoat UK Wind Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.40, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 14.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 156.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 155. The stock has a market cap of £3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Greencoat UK Wind Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.93 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,195.12%.

About Greencoat UK Wind

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

