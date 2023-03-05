Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.21

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.21 and traded as low as C$2.09. Zentek shares last traded at C$2.20, with a volume of 21,092 shares traded.

Zentek Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$218.97 million, a P/E ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.

