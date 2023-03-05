Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.28. Patterson Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.25-$2.30 EPS.

Patterson Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $27.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.82. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDCO shares. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson Companies

In related news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $274,791.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Rating)

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

