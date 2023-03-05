AerCap (NYSE:AER) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AerCap Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $63.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.00. AerCap has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Get AerCap alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerCap

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AER. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 117.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AerCap by 98.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AerCap by 2,057.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About AerCap

A number of brokerages have commented on AER. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.