Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-1.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.58-12.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.75 billion. Hormel Foods also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.70-$1.82 EPS.

HRL opened at $40.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.18. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $40.06 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.45.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRL. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hormel Foods from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.86.

In other news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Hormel Foods by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

