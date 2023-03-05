Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $354.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.71 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Utz Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

NYSE UTZ opened at $17.13 on Friday. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,713.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is -2,300.00%.

Insider Transactions at Utz Brands

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utz Brands

In related news, CEO Dylan Lissette sold 21,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $391,398.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,236.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 597.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 470,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,518,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,345,000 after purchasing an additional 210,934 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 505,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 171,223 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1,223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 136,055 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $1,737,000. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese, veggie, other snacks and pork skins. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, PA.

