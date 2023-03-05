Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.78. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $52.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 481,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 108,022 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,123,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,611,000 after purchasing an additional 30,341 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

