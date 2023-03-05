Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $620-670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $655.11 million. Stratasys also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.12-$0.24 EPS.
Stratasys Stock Performance
SSYS stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Stratasys to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Stratasys from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Institutional Trading of Stratasys
About Stratasys
Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.
