Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $620-670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $655.11 million. Stratasys also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.12-$0.24 EPS.

Stratasys Stock Performance

SSYS stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Stratasys to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Stratasys from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

About Stratasys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stratasys by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

