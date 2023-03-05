KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.68

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.68 and traded as low as $6.59. KNOT Offshore Partners shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 508,958 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $226.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

KNOT Offshore Partners Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is presently 4.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,008,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 40,317 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,143,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 63,950 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,539,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 566.4% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 88,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 75,082 shares during the last quarter. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engaged in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries.

