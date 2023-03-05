Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Portillo’s had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $150.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Portillo’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Portillo’s Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Portillo’s stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. Portillo’s has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $28.93. The company has a market cap of $942.98 million, a P/E ratio of 88.96 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.89.

Institutional Trading of Portillo’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTLO. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Portillo’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Portillo’s by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 461.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Portillo’s

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

