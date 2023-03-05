Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.11

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.11 and traded as low as $0.49. Accelerate Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 349,583 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $43.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXDX. Destiny Capital Corp CO purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.