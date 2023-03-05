Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.11

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.11 and traded as low as $0.49. Accelerate Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 349,583 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.
The company has a market cap of $43.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.
