Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $475.26 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $488.32 and its 200 day moving average is $496.31.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. Citigroup reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.75.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentinus LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 441 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

