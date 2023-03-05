Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Grows By 27.7%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the January 31st total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Bouygues Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Bouygues stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $7.83.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm operates through the following segments: Bouygues Construction (Construction & Services), Bouygues Immobilier (Property), Colas (Transport Infrastructure), TF1 (Media) and Bouygues Telecom (Telecoms).

