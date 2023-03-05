Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordstrom updated its FY24 guidance to $1.80 to $2.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.80-$2.20 EPS.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

NYSE JWN opened at $19.80 on Friday. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.25.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JWN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.41.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

