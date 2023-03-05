V2X (NYSE:VVX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $978.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.59 million. V2X had a positive return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. V2X updated its FY23 guidance to $3.80 to $4.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.80-$4.30 EPS.

V2X Price Performance

Shares of VVX opened at $45.32 on Friday. V2X has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average of $40.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Get V2X alerts:

Institutional Trading of V2X

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in V2X in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in V2X during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About V2X

Several research firms recently commented on VVX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of V2X from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on V2X in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded V2X from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

(Get Rating)

V2X, Inc provides solutions and support to defense clients globally. It delivers integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. The company was founded on July 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.