Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Aaron’s Trading Up 3.3 %

Aaron’s stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $23.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.32 million, a PE ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Aaron’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -236.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Aaron’s by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 74,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 33,714 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,838,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

