Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.41, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 20.12%. Big Lots’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS.

Big Lots Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of BIG opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $40.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average is $17.92.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big Lots

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Big Lots by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Big Lots by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Big Lots by 22.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Big Lots by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Big Lots by 614.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $16.33.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Articles

