Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Hormel Foods updated its FY23 guidance to $1.70-1.82 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.70-$1.82 EPS.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $40.63 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $40.06 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRL. Argus increased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods

In related news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 24.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 153.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

