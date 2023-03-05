Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Patterson Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $2.25-2.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.25-$2.30 EPS.

Patterson Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $35.29.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson Companies

PDCO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

In related news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $274,791.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at $187,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Rating)

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.