Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Patterson Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $2.25-2.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.25-$2.30 EPS.
Patterson Companies Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of PDCO stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $35.29.
Patterson Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson Companies
In related news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $274,791.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at $187,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.
About Patterson Companies
Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.
