Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FLYW. Raymond James raised their price target on Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $27.64 on Thursday. Flywire has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.61.

Insider Activity

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 8.36% and a negative net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $104,983.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,574 shares in the company, valued at $27,734,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jo Natauri sold 506,359 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $10,709,492.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 564,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,940,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $104,983.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,574 shares in the company, valued at $27,734,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 923,900 shares of company stock worth $20,682,841 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Flywire by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Flywire in the third quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flywire by 226.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.