Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $171.86

Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €171.86 ($182.83) and traded as high as €178.20 ($189.57). Capgemini shares last traded at €178.15 ($189.52), with a volume of 332,528 shares trading hands.

Capgemini Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €173.58 and its 200-day moving average price is €171.86.

About Capgemini

(Get Rating)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.