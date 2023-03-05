Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $171.86

Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €171.86 ($182.83) and traded as high as €178.20 ($189.57). Capgemini shares last traded at €178.15 ($189.52), with a volume of 332,528 shares trading hands.
Capgemini Stock Up 1.5 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €173.58 and its 200-day moving average price is €171.86.
About Capgemini
Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.
