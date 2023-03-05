Scott A. Bibaud Sells 5,996 Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 5,996 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $38,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,780.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Atomera Price Performance

ATOM opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.62. Atomera Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $161.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Atomera alerts:

Institutional Trading of Atomera

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Atomera by 533.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Atomera by 150.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atomera in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Atomera by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Atomera by 223.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Atomera

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Atomera from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

(Get Rating)

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in November 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.