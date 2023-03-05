Engie (EPA:ENGI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.18

Engie SA (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €13.18 ($14.02) and traded as high as €13.79 ($14.67). Engie shares last traded at €13.76 ($14.64), with a volume of 6,846,569 shares.

ENGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($24.47) target price on Engie in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($16.49) price target on Engie in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €15.50 ($16.49) price target on Engie in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.50 ($20.74) price target on Engie in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.18.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

