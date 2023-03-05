Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Securities downgraded Moderna from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.86.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $143.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.54 and a 200-day moving average of $160.40. Moderna has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The stock has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $62,621.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,243 shares in the company, valued at $715,302.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 487,776 shares of company stock worth $87,085,165. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 30.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 17.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 1.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Moderna by 69.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 40.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

