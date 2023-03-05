The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Price Target to $11.00

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Amicus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.71. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $13.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $133,731.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 805,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,207,276.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $133,731.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 805,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,207,276.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David Michael Clark sold 8,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $102,170.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,142.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 369,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,641,867 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16,809.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 145,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,004,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 47,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 512,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36,572 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.