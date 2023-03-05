The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Price Target to $11.00

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Amicus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.75.
Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ FOLD opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.71. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $13.84.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16,809.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 145,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,004,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 47,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 512,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36,572 shares in the last quarter.
Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.