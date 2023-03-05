National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EYE. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered National Vision from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.50. National Vision has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $45.86.

In other news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EYE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 420.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in National Vision by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

