Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FOCS. Truist Financial lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.13.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $51.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average is $39.50. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $30.27 and a 12 month high of $52.62.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $547.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.34 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 25.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 246.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 63,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 239,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 21,275 shares during the period. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,947,000 after acquiring an additional 286,963 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

