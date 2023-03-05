National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Barclays

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $43.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of National Vision to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Vision from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $22.31 on Thursday. National Vision has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $45.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.50.

In other National Vision news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in National Vision in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of National Vision by 420.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in National Vision in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in National Vision by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

