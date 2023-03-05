Peter Butterfield Sells 3,370 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $91,124.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 65,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,979.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Peter Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Peter Butterfield sold 7,862 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $189,316.96.

On Friday, January 27th, Peter Butterfield sold 10,110 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $273,071.10.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Peter Butterfield sold 7,862 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $204,805.10.

Flywire Price Performance

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.70 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 8.36% and a negative net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Flywire by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Flywire by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Further Reading

