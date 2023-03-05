Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Downgraded by KGI Securities

KGI Securities lowered shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KGI Securities currently has $196.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones raised Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $219.51.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $197.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.92. Tesla has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The company has a market cap of $625.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $710,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,636,014,752. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

