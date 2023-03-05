Stephens Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CSTL. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $63.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.
Castle Biosciences Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $24.68 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $47.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11. The company has a market capitalization of $655.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.05.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
