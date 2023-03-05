Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Short Interest Up 7.7% in February

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the January 31st total of 4,420,000 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Arvinas from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Arvinas from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.44.

Arvinas Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $31.39 on Friday. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $75.39. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average is $39.94.

Insider Activity

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.32 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 43.79% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $173,577.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,427 shares in the company, valued at $27,091,619.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $173,577.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,427 shares in the company, valued at $27,091,619.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $51,529.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,674 shares of company stock valued at $256,143 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth about $24,007,000. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,340,000 after buying an additional 606,500 shares during the period. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,752,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,133,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,524,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Articles

