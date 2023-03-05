Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Price Target to $21.00

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRRM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.19. Verra Mobility has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $186.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $427,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,726,769.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,679,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,617,000 after purchasing an additional 796,360 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its position in Verra Mobility by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 11,791,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,240,000 after purchasing an additional 837,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,741,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,592,000 after purchasing an additional 329,023 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,459,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,336,000 after buying an additional 84,496 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,133,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,989,000 after buying an additional 237,239 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments.

