Analysts Set EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Price Target at $11.19

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.19.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get EVgo alerts:

EVgo Trading Up 6.5 %

NYSE:EVGO opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. EVgo has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $14.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo

About EVgo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in EVgo by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in EVgo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in EVgo by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in EVgo by 593.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 107,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 92,411 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in EVgo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 141,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the period. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.