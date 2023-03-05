Analysts Set EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Price Target at $11.19

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.19.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.
EVgo Trading Up 6.5 %
NYSE:EVGO opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. EVgo has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $14.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo
About EVgo
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
