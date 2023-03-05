Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,817,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 382,369 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.44% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $18,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,794,000 after acquiring an additional 118,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,572,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after acquiring an additional 294,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,217,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,303,000 after acquiring an additional 656,295 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,983,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,631,000 after acquiring an additional 316,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,007,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 55,972 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $102,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,504.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Noble Financial lowered their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

KTOS opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.14 and a beta of 0.83. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $249.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.84 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.