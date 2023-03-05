Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 32,549 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,549 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Unity Software worth $18,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after buying an additional 4,241,060 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after buying an additional 2,531,507 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,263,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,448 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,411,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,422 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on U. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Unity Software from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average of $34.08. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $109.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.17.

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,221.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 32,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $975,844.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 400,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,339.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,221.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,973. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.