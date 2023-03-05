2,880 Shares in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of FMC by 872,245.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Trading Down 0.4 %

FMC stock opened at $128.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. FMC’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.