MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $121.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.35, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.00%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

