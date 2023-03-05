Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on RRX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 1.2 %

RRX stock opened at $162.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.11 and a 200 day moving average of $137.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $164.15.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.18%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

