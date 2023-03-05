Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Update

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the January 31st total of 508,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 230.5 days.

Cineplex Price Performance

CPXGF stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. Cineplex has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPXGF shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates through the following segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location Based Entertainment. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

