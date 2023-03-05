Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells $382,000.00 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 505,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
John Hoon Lee also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 1st, John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $512,000.00.
- On Tuesday, January 3rd, John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $322,000.00.
Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.49. loanDepot, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.47.
LDI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, loanDepot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
