Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells $382,000.00 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 505,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Hoon Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $512,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $322,000.00.

loanDepot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.49. loanDepot, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in loanDepot by 6,079.9% during the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,972 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,070,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,693,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in loanDepot by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after buying an additional 925,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the second quarter worth approximately $707,000. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LDI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, loanDepot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Articles

