Mark Neumann Sells 7,241 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) EVP Mark Neumann sold 7,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $362,122.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,441.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Neumann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

On Friday, February 24th, Mark Neumann sold 4,046 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $190,647.52.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $183,244.98.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 1.4 %

ITCI opened at $45.87 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average of $49.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a negative net margin of 102.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 410.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITCI. Mizuho reduced their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.