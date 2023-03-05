Citigroup Trims Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Target Price to $13.00

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
NYSE:BCSF opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $16.25.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. This is a positive change from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 88.34%.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a business development company. They structure, monitor, and manage each of their portfolio companies’ investments. They provide services in private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital, and real estate.
