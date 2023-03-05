Citigroup Trims Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Target Price to $13.00

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

NYSE:BCSF opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $16.25.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. This is a positive change from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 88.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,738,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares in the last quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 836,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1,760.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 575,439 shares in the last quarter. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust now owns 481,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 446,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 102,463 shares in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a business development company. They structure, monitor, and manage each of their portfolio companies’ investments. They provide services in private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital, and real estate.

