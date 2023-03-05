Insider Selling: Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Director Sells 29,000 Shares of Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) Director Neal Walker sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $358,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,285,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,897,775.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Neal Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Neal Walker sold 25,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $381,250.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $852.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.60. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $18.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.71% and a negative net margin of 292.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 420.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,705,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,677,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 933.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after buying an additional 416,946 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,730,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,789,000 after acquiring an additional 190,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,118,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,603,000 after acquiring an additional 165,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.