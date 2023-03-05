Short Interest in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Rises By 10.1%

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,900 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the January 31st total of 118,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jane Ann Davis sold 2,137 shares of Carter Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $37,205.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,821.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARE. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 249.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares Stock Down 0.2 %

Carter Bankshares stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Carter Bankshares has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $416.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $47.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Carter Bankshares will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Carter Bankshares in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.