Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Short Interest Down 9.3% in February

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the January 31st total of 40,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CRT opened at $18.87 on Friday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.85.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 77.97%.
Institutional Trading of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.