Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Short Interest Down 9.3% in February

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the January 31st total of 40,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRT opened at $18.87 on Friday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.85.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 77.97%.

Institutional Trading of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

