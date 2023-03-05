Credit Suisse Group Lowers Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $85.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BBY. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

NYSE BBY opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $109.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.52 and a 200-day moving average of $77.14. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

