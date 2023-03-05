AgileThought’s (AGIL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of AgileThought in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on AgileThought in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AgileThought presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIL opened at $4.40 on Thursday. AgileThought has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $212.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19.

In related news, VP Diego Zavala sold 105,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $439,301.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,102,539 shares in the company, valued at $8,767,587.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 125,213 shares of company stock worth $519,600 over the last 90 days. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of AgileThought during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in AgileThought during the first quarter worth $56,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AgileThought by 1,348,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 13,481 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in AgileThought in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of AgileThought in the first quarter worth about $159,000. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

