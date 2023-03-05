WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP Sells $1,329,920.00 in Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total value of $1,329,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,389 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $172.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.16 and a 200-day moving average of $134.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.97. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $172.99.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WCC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WESCO International from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International in the third quarter worth about $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in WESCO International by 167.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International in the third quarter worth about $60,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

